Fourthstone LLC Purchases 71,079 Shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) by 209.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,079 shares during the quarter. Franklin Financial Services makes up about 1.4% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 2.38% of Franklin Financial Services worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRAF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 24,236 shares during the period. WBI Investments bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the first quarter worth $572,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the first quarter worth $479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the first quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 10.0% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 112,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRAF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.30. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,234. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.43. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

