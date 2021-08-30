Fourthstone LLC Raises Position in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) by 447.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,830 shares during the quarter. Professional accounts for 1.7% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fourthstone LLC owned 1.62% of Professional worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Professional by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Professional by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,078,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,817,000 after acquiring an additional 190,538 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Professional by 694.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 29,597 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Professional by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Professional by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 50,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

PFHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Professional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Professional in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Professional presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

In other Professional news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $50,708.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at $142,154. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $66,099.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,694.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,714 shares of company stock valued at $287,492 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Professional stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,779. The company has a market cap of $253.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.04. Professional Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $20.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Professional had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

