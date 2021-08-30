Fourthstone LLC Sells 16,024 Shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC)

Fourthstone LLC decreased its position in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,024 shares during the period. First National makes up 3.9% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned about 9.44% of First National worth $9,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First National by 19.1% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 112,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Get First National alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of First National from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of FXNC traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $21.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First National Co. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $130.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.13.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. First National had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $9.93 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

First National Company Profile

First National Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.