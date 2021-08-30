Fourthstone LLC Sells 218,802 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Fourthstone LLC cut its holdings in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218,802 shares during the quarter. Capital Bancorp makes up approximately 0.7% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned about 0.63% of Capital Bancorp worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBNK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 24.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 9,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $214,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $66,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,898 shares of company stock valued at $469,490 in the last ninety days. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

CBNK traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.73. 28,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,654. The firm has a market cap of $327.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.81. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $24.98.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 22.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Capital Bancorp Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

