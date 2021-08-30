Fourthstone LLC Sells 4,103 Shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Fourthstone LLC trimmed its position in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the period. Plumas Bancorp comprises 3.0% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 4.14% of Plumas Bancorp worth $7,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 78,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michonne R. Ascuaga bought 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.83 per share, with a total value of $26,673.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heidi S. Gansert bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Plumas Bancorp stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $32.11. 167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,749. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $186.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.63. Plumas Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $33.26.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

