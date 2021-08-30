Fourthstone LLC Sells 41,520 Shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF)

Fourthstone LLC lowered its stake in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,971 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,520 shares during the quarter. HMN Financial accounts for about 3.8% of Fourthstone LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned 8.90% of HMN Financial worth $9,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in HMN Financial by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HMN Financial by 1,094.9% during the 1st quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in HMN Financial by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 270,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 90,536 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in HMN Financial by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HMN Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $438,000. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HMNF traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.92. 25,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,450. HMN Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $106.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.16.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments.

