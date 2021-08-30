Fourthstone LLC Takes Position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 70,956 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina accounts for about 0.8% of Fourthstone LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned about 1.23% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 28.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEBK stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,271. The company has a market capitalization of $163.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, major shareholder Christine S. Abernethy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $1,005,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

