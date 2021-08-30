Fourthstone LLC Takes Position in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK)

Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 58,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000. Virginia National Bankshares accounts for approximately 1.0% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned 1.11% of Virginia National Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VABK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $724,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $940,000. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,093,000. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:VABK remained flat at $$37.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. 7,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,366. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.65 million and a PE ratio of 16.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Virginia National Bankshares Profile

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations.

