Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 72.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,925 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of FOX worth $27,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter worth $69,809,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,394,000 after buying an additional 1,240,510 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,828,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,235,000 after buying an additional 850,494 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2,925.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 795,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,732,000 after buying an additional 769,374 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,282,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,658,000 after buying an additional 737,316 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOXA opened at $37.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.63. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.3%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 15.97%.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. FOX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.27.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

