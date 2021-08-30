Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.82. Franchise Group reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 454.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $862.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.09 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.87. 116,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,690. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.51. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

In other Franchise Group news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 400,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,427,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,186,000 after acquiring an additional 241,948 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,104,000 after buying an additional 63,482 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,332,000 after buying an additional 80,526 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 848,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,631,000 after buying an additional 153,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 800,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after buying an additional 109,964 shares in the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

