Frank Slootman Sells 189,282 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman sold 189,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.88, for a total value of $57,329,732.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, August 20th, Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total value of $8,142,022.60.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.37, for a total value of $8,024,356.02.

On Monday, June 21st, Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total value of $7,801,641.26.

SNOW stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $297.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,988,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,136. The company has a market cap of $88.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.38. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.28.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Snowflake by 516.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after buying an additional 46,015 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in Snowflake by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after buying an additional 22,729,505 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $4,586,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 175.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price objective on Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.36.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

