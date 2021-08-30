Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.12

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.12 and last traded at $41.78, with a volume of 2517 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.22.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FC. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

The company has a market cap of $591.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.16.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Franklin Covey by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 25,554 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Franklin Covey by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Covey by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 156,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.