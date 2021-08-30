Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Short Interest Up 42.9% in August

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 950,600 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the July 29th total of 665,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,086 shares of company stock worth $914,383. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,355,000 after purchasing an additional 218,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,675,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,900,000 after acquiring an additional 61,713 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,577,000 after purchasing an additional 218,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,280,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,881,000 after purchasing an additional 81,480 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,215,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Franklin Electric stock opened at $85.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $87.70.
Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 32.11%.
Franklin Electric Company Profile
Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.
See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.