Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,711 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,403,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $811,135,000 after purchasing an additional 637,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $139,950,000 after purchasing an additional 140,550 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,811,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $112,828,000 after purchasing an additional 109,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,841,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,091,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,811,679 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

BEN stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,438,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,973. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

BEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 460,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.