Frax Share Hits Market Capitalization of $107.78 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Frax Share coin can currently be purchased for about $6.65 or 0.00013630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a market cap of $107.78 million and approximately $11.79 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded 56.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

