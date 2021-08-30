Frax Share Hits One Day Trading Volume of $11.79 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Frax Share coin can currently be bought for $6.65 or 0.00013630 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Frax Share has traded up 56.3% against the US dollar. Frax Share has a market cap of $107.78 million and approximately $11.79 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

