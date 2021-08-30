Freedom Acquisition I (NYSE:FACT) Shares Down 0.3%

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.72. 10,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 21,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Freedom Acquisition I stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,247 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of Freedom Acquisition I worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

