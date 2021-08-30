Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Purchased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,714 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA worth $21,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at $240,021,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth about $57,173,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 741,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,354,000 after acquiring an additional 95,106 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth about $19,549,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 506,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,670,000 after acquiring an additional 80,767 shares in the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FMS shares. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

FMS stock opened at $38.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $33.84 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.53.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

