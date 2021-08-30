Frontier Trading Down 12.8% Over Last Week (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Frontier coin can currently be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00002526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Frontier has a total market cap of $56.69 million and $18.00 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Frontier

Frontier is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,006,250 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

