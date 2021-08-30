FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Elizabeth Sandler Acquires 500 Shares

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Elizabeth Sandler purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $11,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Elizabeth Sandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Elizabeth Sandler bought 500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $11,490.00.

FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.90. 927,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,660. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $23.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.03.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,384,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 948.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 273,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 247,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 528,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

