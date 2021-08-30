FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,783 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of FS KKR Capital worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after buying an additional 1,500,932 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after buying an additional 1,063,339 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,902,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,211,000 after buying an additional 980,587 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 620,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,355,000 after buying an additional 508,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,448,000. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

FSK stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.92. 58,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,075. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $23.41. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average is $21.03.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $115,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $507,952 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.