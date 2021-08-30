FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 43,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 719,075 shares.The stock last traded at $22.93 and had previously closed at $23.11.

FSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

In related news, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $115,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,100 shares of company stock worth $507,952 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

