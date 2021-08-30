Ft Indxx Medical Dev Etf (NYSEARCA:MDEV) Trading 1% Higher

Ft Indxx Medical Dev Etf (NYSEARCA:MDEV)’s share price rose 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.26 and last traded at $27.20. Approximately 896 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 23,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Ft Indxx Medical Dev Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ft Indxx Medical Dev Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.