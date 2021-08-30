FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 56,441 shares.The stock last traded at $9.68 and had previously closed at $9.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HERA. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,194,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,500,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,900,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

