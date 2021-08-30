FTX Token (FTT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $683.55 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One FTX Token coin can currently be bought for about $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and approximately $683.55 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FTX Token has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.42 or 0.00152559 BTC.

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTT is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.