FUD.finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $217,602.20 (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 30th. In the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One FUD.finance coin can currently be bought for about $9.21 or 0.00018885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FUD.finance has a total market cap of $217,602.20 and $8,118.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD.finance (FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

