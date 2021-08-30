Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.500-$12.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $800 million-$800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.95 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.80.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $93.06 on Monday. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $29,867.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $32,887.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,199,979.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,594 shares of company stock valued at $406,941 in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

