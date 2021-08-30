Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading 6.6% Higher

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) shares traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.67 and last traded at $15.66. 76,201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,789,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.28 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

