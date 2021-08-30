Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.60

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 1828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fusion Acquisition Corp. II
(NYSE:FSNB
)
Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
