Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.60

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 1828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66.

Get Fusion Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.