FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report released on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will earn $14.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.85. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.28 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The business had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.72 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CM. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$149.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “$158.00” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$159.58.

Shares of CM stock opened at C$146.47 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$96.42 and a 52-week high of C$152.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$144.83. The stock has a market cap of C$65.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.22%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Victor George Dodig sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.04, for a total value of C$3,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,981 shares in the company, valued at C$8,844,684.24. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total value of C$352,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$709,188.90. Insiders have sold a total of 66,227 shares of company stock valued at $9,612,005 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

