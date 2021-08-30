FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Great Bear Resources Ltd. Issued By Cormark (CVE:GBR)

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) – Cormark raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Great Bear Resources in a report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09).

Shares of CVE:GBR opened at C$13.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.30. Great Bear Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.80 and a 1 year high of C$19.19. The firm has a market cap of C$771.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

