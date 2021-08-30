FY2021 Earnings Forecast for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.01) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PureCycle Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

PCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28. PureCycle Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $35.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 25.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

