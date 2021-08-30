FY2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Boosted by Analyst

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $14.48 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.76. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.29 EPS.

CM has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$149.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “$158.00” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$159.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$146.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$144.83. The stock has a market cap of C$65.92 billion and a PE ratio of 12.34. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$96.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$152.84.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The business had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.72 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.22%.

In other news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total transaction of C$2,712,793.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,226,239.90. Also, Director Victor George Dodig sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.04, for a total value of C$3,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,981 shares in the company, valued at C$8,844,684.24. Insiders sold 66,227 shares of company stock worth $9,612,005 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

