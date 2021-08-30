FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report issued on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $26.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -660.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,494,000 after acquiring an additional 86,174 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 23,681 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

