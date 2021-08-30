FY2021 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Increased by Analyst

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.86 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.41. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $104.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $149.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.17. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $67.78 and a one year high of $106.40.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

