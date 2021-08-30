FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will earn $6.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.15.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TD. Scotiabank lowered their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Shares of TD stock opened at $66.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.97. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The stock has a market cap of $120.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,592 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,082,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,112 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 207.0% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,967,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,123 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,814,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,311 shares during the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.