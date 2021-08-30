FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Decreased by National Bank Financial (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $6.26 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.31. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

NYSE:TD opened at $66.07 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $120.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

