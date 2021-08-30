FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $14.66 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.73 EPS.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $387.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

