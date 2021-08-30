FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Toto in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the company will earn $2.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toto’s FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

TOTDY opened at $54.94 on Monday. Toto has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.17.

Toto Company Profile

TOTO Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of restroom, bath and kitchen equipment, ceramics, and eco-friendly materials. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing Equipment Business, New Business Domains, and Others. The Global Housing Equipment Business segment handles the sales of housing equipment which includes sanitary ware, faucets, and system kitchen.

