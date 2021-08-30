FY2023 EPS Estimates for Flight Centre Travel Group Limited Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:FGETF)

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Flight Centre Travel Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Simotas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flight Centre Travel Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FGETF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flight Centre Travel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Flight Centre Travel Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, raised shares of Flight Centre Travel Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS:FGETF opened at $10.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

About Flight Centre Travel Group

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

