FY2023 EPS Estimates for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Lifted by B. Riley

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Guess? in a research report issued on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.96. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.60 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Guess? stock opened at $24.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.60. Guess? has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $31.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Guess? by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,247,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,123,000 after acquiring an additional 97,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 179,309 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Guess? by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after buying an additional 654,757 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Guess? by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 793,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after buying an additional 16,139 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Guess? by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 786,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,761,000 after buying an additional 138,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -642.86%.

Guess? declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

