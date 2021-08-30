FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Boosted by Analyst

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Gap in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.09. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Get The Gap alerts:

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GPS. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.32.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $26.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63. The Gap has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $37.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.12%.

In other The Gap news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $699,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,853.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,685. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in The Gap by 688.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,418,000 after purchasing an additional 763,357 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 48.7% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 352,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 115,330 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 7.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 360,789 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after acquiring an additional 23,896 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in The Gap by 14.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.