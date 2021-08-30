FY2024 EPS Estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.30.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $56.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $56.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,726 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $34,001,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,576,000 after purchasing an additional 590,610 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at about $26,574,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,976,000 after buying an additional 510,910 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.