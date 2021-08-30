FY2024 EPS Estimates for Public Storage Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Public Storage in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $15.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.22. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PSA. UBS Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

NYSE PSA opened at $317.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $310.89. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $208.19 and a 1 year high of $326.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,440 shares of company stock worth $18,703,477. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 525,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,959,000 after buying an additional 209,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 21.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,514,000 after buying an additional 237,388 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,585,000 after buying an additional 12,753 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $837,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,018,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.