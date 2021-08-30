Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Up 30.8% in August

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GLPEY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 42,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,362. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 83.67 and a beta of 1.04. Galp Energia, SGPS has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

GLPEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

