Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Up 30.8% in August

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GLPEY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 42,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,362. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 83.67 and a beta of 1.04. Galp Energia, SGPS has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
About Galp Energia, SGPS
Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
