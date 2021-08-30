GAMEE Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $14.08 million and $2.91 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GAMEE has traded 87.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,370,273 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars.

