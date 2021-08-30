Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Down 29.6% in August

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 153,200 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the July 29th total of 217,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
OTCMKTS GNENF traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.86. 8,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,249. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.66. Ganfeng Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37.
About Ganfeng Lithium
Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ganfeng Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.