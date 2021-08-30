Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Up to $2.39

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.39, but opened at $2.51. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 174,447 shares traded.

GOTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CLSA lowered Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $2.70 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Nomura raised Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $29.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $2.60 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.80.

The firm has a market cap of $639.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

