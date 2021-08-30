Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 13,719 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Garmin worth $27,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Garmin by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 20,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN opened at $175.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.05. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $176.25.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.14.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,738 shares of company stock worth $21,759,207 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

