GateToken Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.92 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $345.95 million and $6.92 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken coin can currently be bought for about $4.54 or 0.00009302 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GateToken Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,236,267 coins. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

